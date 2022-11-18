IMI’s (IMI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on the stock.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,421 ($16.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,821.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,218.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,242.24. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.07).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

