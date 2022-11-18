Contrasting LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Group and Yamaha Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Yamaha Motor $16.52 billion 0.52 $1.42 billion $3.49 7.04

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveWire Group and Yamaha Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yamaha Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 46.96%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamaha Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Yamaha Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81% Yamaha Motor 7.02% 14.42% 6.90%

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats LiveWire Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Yamaha Motor

(Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors, personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, and snow blowers. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

