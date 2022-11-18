Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.41) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOON. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.58) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Moonpig Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 165 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 195.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of £564.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($4.68).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

