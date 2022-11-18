Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,576 ($18.52) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.22) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($18.57) target price on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($18.80) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,655.60 ($19.45).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 997.60 ($11.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,557.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

