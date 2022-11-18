Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.40) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 711 ($8.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 796.40 ($9.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,844.29. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.90.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.14%.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.