Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %
VOD opened at GBX 96.42 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,607.00.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
