Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %

VOD opened at GBX 96.42 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,607.00.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.