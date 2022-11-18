Wincanton’s (WIN) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 355 ($4.17) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.50 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

