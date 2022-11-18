Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 215 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 96.42 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.23. The company has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,607.00.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
