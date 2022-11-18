Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Insider Activity

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

