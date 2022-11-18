Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 10.5 %
OXBR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
