MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Stock Up 1.4 %
MNOV stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.