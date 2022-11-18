MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MNOV stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

