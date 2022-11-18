First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $125.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

