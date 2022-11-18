StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

CRBP stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

