StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of FANH stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

