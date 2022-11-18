WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Citigroup increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WRK stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WestRock by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

