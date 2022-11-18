Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.