Head to Head Analysis: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) vs. CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -119.12% N/A -188.51% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareView Communications and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than CareView Communications.

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $7.80 million 0.57 -$10.08 million N/A N/A Satellogic $4.25 million 117.34 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Satellogic beats CareView Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. In additions, it also provides SitterView and TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

