Contrasting Viad (NYSE:VVI) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Viad alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.14 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -37.90 The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.77 -$4.98 million ($0.58) -1.52

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Viad has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viad and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.30%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34% The OLB Group -21.47% -17.27% -15.83%

Summary

Viad beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The OLB Group

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.