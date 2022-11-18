Analyzing Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Full Truck Alliance and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00 MarketWise 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 137.57%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and MarketWise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 10.40 -$573.46 million ($0.25) -28.00 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.35 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Risk & Volatility

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -30.07% -4.39% -4.06% MarketWise 4.19% -13.34% 11.67%

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

