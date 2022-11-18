Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) versus VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Head-To-Head Review

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infineon Technologies and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 2 4 0 2.43 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $39.65, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.39%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 15.25% 19.68% 10.24% VIA optronics -6.10% -18.27% -7.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 3.27 $1.40 billion $1.77 18.71 VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.17 -$13.91 million ($0.61) -2.70

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats VIA optronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

