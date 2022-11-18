Financial Analysis: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freight Technologies and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 558.86%. Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 239.89%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Information Services Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freight Technologies and Information Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $277.83 million 0.97 $15.53 million $0.38 14.71

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 6.75% 21.33% 9.02%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Freight Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

