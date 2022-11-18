Head to Head Review: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VTEX and Ubisoft Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million 5.95 -$60.51 million ($0.33) -11.88 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.42 $91.95 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.2% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VTEX and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40

VTEX currently has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 768.76%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than VTEX.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -42.02% -20.72% -16.23% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

VTEX has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats VTEX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

