Analyzing Franklin Street Properties (FSP) & The Competition

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
86.0% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Street Properties
|$209.36 million
|$92.72 million
|3.54
|Franklin Street Properties Competitors
|$788.69 million
|$171.63 million
|16.92
Profitability
This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Street Properties
|49.20%
|10.72%
|6.24%
|Franklin Street Properties Competitors
|16.52%
|-71.17%
|2.51%
Dividends
Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Risk and Volatility
Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Franklin Street Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Street Properties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Franklin Street Properties Competitors
|2083
|11594
|13190
|294
|2.43
As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Franklin Street Properties rivals beat Franklin Street Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.
