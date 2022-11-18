Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target at $18.56

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

