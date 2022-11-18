Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $113.44

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

