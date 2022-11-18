American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $9.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.23.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.