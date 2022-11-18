Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $67.09

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $38,113,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

