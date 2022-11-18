Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$51.13

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.98.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Stelco Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of STLC stock opened at C$43.98 on Tuesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.77.
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
