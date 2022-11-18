Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $247.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.74.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

