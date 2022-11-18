Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,550.00

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,550.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get GSK alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.