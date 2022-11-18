Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,550.00

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,550.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Institutional Trading of GSK
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
