Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $47.73

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

