Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) PT at $107.14

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.