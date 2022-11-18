Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$50.89

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$65.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.60. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$28.77 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

