Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price at $38.67

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.02) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($39.18) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

