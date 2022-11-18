Stifel Firstegy Comments on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:CET opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$295.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.65 million during the quarter.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

