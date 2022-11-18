Stifel Firstegy Comments on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 4.7 %
Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.65 million during the quarter.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
Read More
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.