FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $436,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

