Auto Prop Reit to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

About Auto Prop Reit

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

