Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,140 shares of company stock valued at $94,131. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

