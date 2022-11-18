Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $135.27

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

