Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $43.40

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at $163,335,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

