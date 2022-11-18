Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,440 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.