FY2022 EPS Estimates for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $629.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.38. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.