MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

