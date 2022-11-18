Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
