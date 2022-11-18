Savara Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savara in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.67. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,802,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,802,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,021.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $96,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. State Street Corp grew its position in Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

