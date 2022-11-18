FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Insight Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.67. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 670.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $339,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,166,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 154,291 shares of company stock worth $14,430,227. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

