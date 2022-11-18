FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issued By William Blair

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

