Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $193.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.55.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 479,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

