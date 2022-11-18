Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

