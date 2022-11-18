Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

MIST stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,293,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328,872 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,576,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,474 over the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.